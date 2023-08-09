The Subaru Levorg Layback will be a high-riding WRX Wagon

Even though the Subaru Levorg isn’t in the Philippines anymore, it still lives on in Japan. That said, the version of the Levorg we get here is the WRX Wagon with the punchy 2.4-liter turbo. With that, Subaru isn’t done with its compact wagon just yet. Over in Japan, the company is ready to reveal a new version of it soon.

Subaru calls it the Levorg Layback, and you can think of it as a high-riding version of the WRX Wagon. There are no details just yet, but the company did show a couple of teaser photos. The photo set is mostly comprised of shadowy tight shots for now.

The teaser shows the Levorg/WRX Wagon’s familiar LED daytime running lights, but one will also notice the higher ground clearance. The ‘wagon on stilts’ appears to have a unique grille and front bumper design, judging by the judging by the additional ventilation above the bar on the grille.

Also shown here is the Levorg Layback’s wheel design. It’s nothing like the one we see in the WRX Wagon, and it’s a look that’s unique to this model. There’s also the black cladding on the wheel arches, which is practically the norm in crossovers. Meanwhile a small peek of the interior doesn’t show much other than the fact that it will be available with two-tone leather seats.

In terms of positioning, the Levorg Layback could slot in between the Crosstrek and the Forester. However, when it comes to size, it could be in between the Forester and the Outback. It remains to be seen if the Levorg Layback will be offered outside of Japan. But if so, there is a possibility that Subaru might revive the name Outback Sport for the model.

The Outback Sport was based on the Subaru Impreza wagon in its first two iterations. It then became a higher-riding Impreza hatchback in its third generation before it was succeeded by the XV and Crosstrek.