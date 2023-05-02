Suzuki Auto Philippines opens new 3S dealership in Taguig

Suzuki Philippines (SPH) is doubling down on its expansion efforts around the Metro’s emerging business hubs. That's because it has just announced the opening of its newest 3S (Sales, Spare Parts and Service) dealership in Taguig city.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Here are the most expensive traffic violations under the new single ticketing system

Everything you need to know about the Metro Manila single ticketing system

Located strategically at 1050D Levi B. Mariano Ave. in Barangay Ususan, the new Suzuki Auto Taguig sits on a 1,130 square meter lot with a showroom that can accommodate three units. Meanwhile, the service area has six bays to cater to any requirements.

The shop will be open from 8:30 am to 6:00 pm Mondays to Fridays and 9:00 to 6:00 pm during weekend visits. Suzuki PH hopes that this expansion brings better accessibility to their growing consumers right at the heart of one of the country’s busiest districts.

More recently, Suzuki celebrated its 37th year in the Philippines. Over the years, the Japanese company has been one of the top-selling subcompact car and motorcycle manufacturers in the country. The current automobile range consists of the S-Presso, Celerio, Swift, Dzire, APV, Ertiga, XL7, Jimny, and Carry.

See Also