The new Fronx could be Suzuki’s next subcompact crossover in PH

It’s already 2023, and yet Suzuki Philippines (SPH) still hasn’t replaced the discontinued Vitara. We’ve been looking at other models that could potentially take its place such as the Brezza or even the new Grand Vitara, but it doesn’t look like Suzuki has any plans of bringing either of those here.

We could be wrong, of course, but then again, maybe the carmaker was waiting for something newer. Perhaps something like the Fronx, a new crossover that was unveiled alongside the five-door Jimny at the Auto Expo 2023 in India.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Honda BR-V vs. Hyundai Stargazer: On paper, which is the better seven-seater?

LTO issues show-cause order against owner, drivers of SUV in Mandaluyong City incident

The Fronx actually looks a lot like the Grand Vitara from up front, with its trapezoidal mesh grille with a chrome strip flanking the Suzuki badge and some plastic cladding underneath. At the rear, however, the two look very different.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The Fronx’s rear (heh) has a very crossover-like shape to it. Sleek taillights accentuate the liftgate, and a rather large gray trim can be found on the bumper.

PHOTO BY Maruti Suzuki

The new Fronx boasts a few powertrain and transmission options. There’s the 1.2-liter four-cylinder K-Series dual jet gasoline engine that generates 89hp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 4,400rpm that can be mated to either a five-speed manual or a five-speed Auto Gear Shift.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

The other engine option is a 1.0-liter BoosterJet turbocharged straight-three capable of 99hp at 5,500rpm and 148Nm of torque between 2,000-4,500rpm. This can be spec’d with a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission.

PHOTO BY Maruti Suzuki

Inside, the Fronx also gets its fair share of amenities. A seven- or nine-inch infotainment system is available with Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay connectivity. Added features in top-of-the-line variants include a head-up display, smartwatch connectivity, a wireless charging pad, paddle shifters, and a 360-degree-view camera.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

This one looks like a pretty loaded crossover. Do you think this could work well as a Vitara replacement in our market?

More photos of the Suzuki Fronx 2023:

PHOTO BY Maruti Suzuki

PHOTO BY Maruti Suzuki

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Maruti Suzuki

PHOTO BY Maruti Suzuki

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Maruti Suzuki