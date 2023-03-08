Will the five-door Suzuki Jimny make it to PH?

The internet lost its collective minds when Suzuki finally unveiled the five-door Jimny. For the first time in over 50 years, the pint-sized SUV gains a pair or extra doors that should boost and expand its appeal. And ever since its global premiere, many have been asking: Will it be sold here?

Recently, Autocar India said that production for the five-door Jimny will start next month, and that over 30 percent of the extended Jimnys made in India are earmarked for export markets. The publication also says 100,000 units will roll out of the Maruti Suzuki plant every year, meaning at least 30,000 will be sold outside of India.

That report appears to be confirmed by Suzuki Australia. The company recently added the Jimny five-door in the ‘future vehicles’ section of its website. There are not full details just yet, but Suzuki Australia says it will make an announcement regarding its launch date.

So, what do these updates have to do with the Philippine market? As you know, the Philippine-spec three-door Jimny is sourced from India. Given that the five-door models are also made in India, there is a good chance that the Philippines is included in the export list. If that’s not enough, the popularity of the Jimny in the country should be enough for local executives to, at the very least, consider bringing in the five-door model.

If it does land here, the specs are likely to be similar to the one offered in India. That means it could use the 1.5-liter K15B that produces 104hp and 134Nm of torque.

