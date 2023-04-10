Report: Is the Suzuki Jimny getting a new 1.0-liter turbo?

The Suzuki Jimny really is a fun little SUV. It’s got a quirky retro design, it has a small footprint, and it’s got off-road capabilities to boot. If we had to point out one thing that’s not-so-impressive about it, though, then it would have to be the 1.5-liter engine under the hood.

It’s light and economical and can even be paired with a manual gearbox, but it doesn’t exactly have the wow factor that the rest of the vehicle has. Recent developments, however, indicate that Suzuki could be replacing this powertrain soon.

According to an article by Autocar India, Maruti Suzuki has now localized the assembly of its 1.0-liter turbocharged Boosterjet engine. This means there’s a chance that the Jimny, Swift, and Brezza could get the turbo treatment in the future.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Here’s your first look at the 2023 Mitsubishi Colt

Average speeds on NLEX have been as slow as 5kph today

PHOTO BY Jason Tulio

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

While the Swift getting the 1.0-liter turbo sounds like loads of fun, we just can’t keep our eyes off the Jimny here. The little 4x4 could stand to benefit from the new engine not just in terms of fuel efficiency but also in terms of both on- and off-road performance. The added oomph could help the small SUV tackle even trickier terrain than before.

Now, you might be wondering whether or not this new engine will make its way to our market. Well, it’ll actually depend on Maruti Suzuki—if the carmaker does end up plugging in the new engine to the Jimny, then we might eventually see that version land here. If and when it does, we hope it comes with the five-door variant.

PHOTO BY Maruti Suzuki

See Also