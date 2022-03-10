Suzuki PH is selling Dzire GA Taxis in PH for P559k until June

It looks like the Jimny price bump and the new Swift aren’t the only changes Suzuki Philippines (SPH) has made to its lineup so far this year—Dzire and Carry fleet vehicles are also now available on our market.

SPH has announced that until June 6, 2022, the Dzire GA Taxi, the Carry Ambulance, and the Carry Lineman will be sold in 18 dealerships in Metro Manila. The Carry Ambulance, which is configured specifically for medical needs and emergencies, will be available in two variants: one with air-conditioning priced at P1.032 million, and one without A/C priced at P952,000. These already include all the accessories that have been billed on top of the Carry’s base SRP.

PHOTO BY Suzuki Philippines

PHOTO BY Suzuki Philippines

The Carry Lineman, meanwhile, can be had for P749,000, inclusive of P195,000 worth of accessories. Said accessories include the cab connector, ladder rack, and mesh wire fitted for various businesses operations. Both of the Carry models feature bodies built in collaboration with Centro Manufacturing Corporation.

PHOTO BY Suzuki Philippines

Last of the three is the Dzire GA Taxi, which can be purchased for P559,000. This comes with P31,000 worth of accessories including the LED sign, the taxi meter, and the top light.

“Suzuki is pleased to spearhead this initiative to have these utility vehicles visible and accessible to a wider audience and market, specifically for the more congested cities across the metropolitan area,” shared SPH vice president and general manager for automobile Keiichi Suzuki. “It is our hope to provide the highest quality and quantity of assistance needed for hospitals and businesses nationwide.”

