Suzuki PH has raised the starting price of the Jimmy by P75,000

Is a brand-new Suzuki Jimny still a goal you’re working towards this year? Well, tough luck, because Suzuki Philippines has kicked off 2022 by jacking up the mini SUV’s starting price.

If you visit the Japanese car manufacturer’s official website now, you’ll be faced with a new set of prices for the Jimny. The base 1.5 GL MT unit, for example, now carries a P1,170,000 price tag instead of P1,095,000—that’s a hike of P75,000.

You can check out the new prices of the Suzuki Jimny below:

2022 Suzuki Jimny

Suzuki Jimny 1.5 GLX AT - from P1,205,000 to P1,275,000 Suzuki Jimny 1.5 GL MT from - P1,095,000 to 1,170,000 Suzuki Jimny 1.5 GL AT from - P1,155,000 to P1,217,000

Oh, and the two-tone paint option for the top-spec GLX variant sits at P1,285,000, too.

All Suzuki Jimny units continue to be powered by a 1.5-liter K15B gasoline engine capable of 100hp and up to 130Nm of torque. You can get the vehicle with either a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic transmission.

Those changes aren’t insignificant by any means. Does this news affect your plans of buying the Suzuki Jimny, or is paying an extra P75,000 at the dealership not that big of a deal to you? Let us know in the comments.

