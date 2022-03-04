The new Suzuki Swift is now in PH with an P844,000 price tag

We know Suzuki Philippines (SPH) is set to launch the next-generation Celerio in our market. What we didn’t know was that it had another new hatchback lined up for a local launch: the refreshed Swift.

The 2022 Suzuki Swift lands in our market with a fresh new grille. The horizontal chrome slats on the pre-facelift model have been replaced with a studded-net pattern to give the vehicle a more modern and sportier look.

PHOTO BY Suzuki

That’s about all of the aesthetic improvements here, though. You’ll find the other changes in the cabin, where the Swift now comes with a new eight-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

No mechanical changes, either. The Swift will still be powered by a 1.2-liter in-line-four gasoline engine that generates 82hp and 113Nm of torque. For 2022, it can only be configured with a CVT.

More details about the 2022 Suzuki Swift

The lone Suzuki Swift GL CVT variant is priced at P844,000. It can be had with an Ablaze Red Pearl, a Speedy Blue Metallic, a Pure White Pearl, or a Mineral Gray Metallic finish.

PHOTO BY Suzuki

“The Swift is one of our products designed to be an everyday companion and a sure standout on the road,” said SPH vice president and general manager for automobile Keiichi Suzuki. “As standards rise, so should the level of our products and services. We are excited to release this improved version of the lovable Swift.”

So, do you like the changes Suzuki has given the new Swift?

