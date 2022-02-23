Look: A fresh batch of next-generation Suzuki Celerio units has landed in PH

The local hatchback segment might soon get a boost from a new, next-generation competitor.

Images of the all-new Suzuki Celerio on Philippine soil were recently sent to us, showing off the next-gen mini hatch in blue, silver, and red, albeit partly covered in white plastic. They’re sitting idle at a local port.

Suzuki Philippines has yet to make any announcements regarding a launch of the all-new Celerio, but these units indicate we can expect one in the near future.

2022 Suzuki Celerio

No details regarding local specs or features, either. Units in India come equipped with a very efficient 1.0-liter K10C Dualjet dual-VVT engine capable of a modest 66hp at 5,500rpm and 89Nm at 3,500rpm. What kind of efficiency are we talking about? The Japanese car manufacturer claims the vehicle can do 26.68km/L.

The hatch runs on the brand’s new Heartec platform, which supposedly offers improved handling and safety. Oh, and the quirky design is a nice step up from what’s currently on offer in local showrooms, too.

When the all-new Celerio is launched here, it will compete directly with the likes of the Honda Brio and Toyota Wigo. Think this upcoming entry has what it takes to go head-to-head with either of these?

