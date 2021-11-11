The all-new Suzuki Celerio claims to be capable of 26.68km/L

Ain’t that fuel-consumption figure a sight for sore eyes given the price of gasoline these days? We did finally see a rollback this week, but prices per liter of fuel are still painful to swallow.

So, the all-new Suzuki Celerio’s claimed fuel economy of 26.68km/L should have you sitting up and paying attention if you’re in the market for a small city car. The third-generation model has just been launched in India, and we now have more details to go through.

Small hatchbacks make up nearly 46% of India’s passenger-car sales, so Suzuki has loaded the latest Celerio with some choice bits of tech. The car now rides on the company’s Heartect platform, which promises improved strength and rigidity over the outgoing structure for more dynamic handling and better overall safety.

The other headline feature is the new K10c Dualjet dual-VVT engine. This 1.0-liter unit has peak figures of 66hp at 5,500rpm and 89Nm of torque at 3,500rpm—exactly 1hp and 1Nm down on the outgoing mill, but with reduced carbon-dioxide emissions of up to 19%. Start/stop has trickled down to the Celerio, too, no doubt helping achieve that 26.68km/L claim.

Two transmission options are available in India: manual and Auto Gear Shift, an automated manual transmission that uses electro-hydraulic actuators to do the cog-swapping for you, giving the torque delivery and fuel economy of a conventional manual in the process. We’ve tried it on the Suzuki Dzire—you can check out the review here.

As for styling, the all-new Celerio does away with its predecessor’s edges and ironed-on creases, instead going for gentler curves and smoother sculpting for the surfaces. The use of chrome on the front end is commendably restrained, with a strip of brightwork running across the grille to connect the headlamps. The lower half of the front fascia is dominated by black contrasting trim that houses the foglights. The design elements in the back are nicely proportioned, a set of 15-inch black alloys round out the exterior.

The cabin design appears a lot busier, with quite a few design elements competing for the limited dashboard space there is. Dominating the space is the seven-inch SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity. A/C controls are via a trio of chunky knobs, but you get buttons for engine start as well as the tiller-mounted remote controls for infotainment. Other notable features include 60:40 split-folding rear seats, dual airbags, and hill-hold assist.

Aside from the Speedy Blue paint job shown here, the Celerio is also available in Arctic White, Silky Silver, Glistening Gray, Caffeine Brown, and Solid Fire Red. Prices in India start at 499,000 rupees (P336,300) for the base manual, and top out at 694,000 rupees (P467,800) for the AGS-equipped highest trim level.

So, thoughts on the all-new Celerio? The comments section is, as always, open.

