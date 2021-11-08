Fuel alert: Gas prices to go down by P1/L, diesel by P0.60/L, tomorrow

Your eyes do not deceive you. After last week’s price cut on diesel fuel, the prices of both gasoline and diesel products are set to decrease further tomorrow, November 9, 2021.

Gasoline prices are set to go down by P1 per liter, while diesel prices by P0.60 per liter. It’s not that big, but considering how prices have consistently shot up over the last two months or so, this is a welcome sight. Only time will tell if this will be the trend for the coming weeks.

Only Caltex, Seaoil, and Cleanfuel have released advisories as of this writing—we’ve compiled them below. As is customary for articles like these, we’ll be updating this story once other companies have made their respective announcements. You can check back on this page every now and then.

