Fuel-price hike alert: P1.15/L increase for gas, P0.35/L decrease for diesel tomorrow

Here’s a belated two-word horror story for Halloween: fuel prices. Yes, you guessed right—they’re going up yet again. There really seems to be no end in sight, but at least we get a bit of good news this week.

The prices of gasoline products are set to go up by P1.15/L tomorrow, November 2, 2021. Diesel products, on the other hand, will decrease by P0.35/L. This is the first time in months that either of these two has seen a price cut.

Now, the petrol-price hike still isn’t as big as the increases from previous weeks, but these small increments eventually add up. The next thing you know, gasoline prices have already shot up to P80/L. We’re just hoping we won’t reach that point.

So far, only Caltex, Seaoil, and Cleanfuel have made their respective announcements on social media. As always, check back in here because we’ll be updating this story with advisories from other fuel companies as well. More as we have them.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.