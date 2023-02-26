The new BMW X5 M and X6 M get an angrier look, mild-hybrid tech

Earlier this month BMW unveiled the facelifted X5 and X6 SUVs. And so, it’ll come as no surprise to see that the X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition have now been given the same treatment.
The big news is that power remains the same for both at 616hp, but the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 has now been hybridized. Well, kind of. The internal combustion engine is paired with a teeny little 48-volt mild-hybrid system that’s mounted in the housing of the eight-speed auto gearbox and can provide an additional 12hp. Woah, Nelly.
Torque is still 750Nm too, but said gearbox has been refined with sharper shifts and shorter ratios in the first three gears. BMW quotes a 0-100kph time of 3.9 seconds for both cars and top speeds of 250kph, although you can up that to 290kph with the optional M Driver’s Pack.
BMW does say that both the X5 and X6 have been “extensively modified” and that there’s “sharper responses and increased efficiency”. In terms of looks you now get a Lexus-shaped black-out section up front, new kidney grilles (because of course), slimmer LED lights and new forged wheels. There’s also a new engine cover, says BMW, and you can even have it in carbon-fiber-reinforced-plastic if you so wish. Here’s a little Top Gear Top Tip for you though – don’t.
Under the skin there’s a new air intake, a new oil pump and reworked dampers for the adaptive suspension, while inside it gets the same treatment as the rest of the BMW range with a 12.3-inch dial display and 14.9-inch curved infotainment screen.
So, are you sold on the new look?
This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.