Here’s more info on the facelifted, diesel-powered Toyota Innova

A few months ago, Toyota India announced that it is keeping the diesel-powered, second-generation Innova for a little while longer. At the time, Toyota India didn’t specify any details about it, and only showed one photo of the updated model. Now, there’s the full spec sheets for us to take a look at.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

LTO removes periodic medical exams for 10-year license holders

Check out the rest of the all-new Toyota Crown family

PHOTO BY Toyota

As mentioned in our previous story, the Hilux-based Innova gets a mild facelift. New for the 2023 model year are a new front bumper with deeper corners. It also gets a new grille that is reminiscent of the Hilux, as well as redesigned front lip. Wrapping up the changes are new wheel options for higher-spec variants. Speaking of variants, it consists of the G, the GX, VX, and ZX. It’s also worth pointing out that this model is for the Indian market.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Toyota

The interior is still much like the pre-facelift versions, but it gains faux wood paneling for the top-spec variant. It also gets something called Innova Connected. It’s essentially an app that allows the owner track the car or send a pin if the owner needs to find it. It even has geo fencing for added security. Interestingly, the captain’s chair option is available for all variants, so even the base model can have it.

PHOTO BY Toyota

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

Toyota simplified the engine range for the Indian market. Gone is the punchy 2.8-liter turbodiesel, meaning the sole option is the 2.4-liter turbodiesel that’s good for 148hp and 343 Nm of torque. Toyota India also got rid of the automatic transmission for the diesel Innova, leaving the five-speed manual as the only choice.

Continuing the sales of the current, diesel-powered Innova in India is an interesting strategy for Toyota. Given that the third-generation is moving upmarket, it seems that Toyota still wants to cater to those apprehensive about the new model’s gas and hybrid powertrain options. That said, Toyota Motor Philippines could adapt a similar strategy for those who prefer to stick to diesel power.