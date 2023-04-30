English tuner known for modding Defenders is set to work on the Suzuki Jimny

Yorkshire-based modifier Twisted, notable for its long history of tuning Land Rover Defenders, has announced that it intends to modify something a little smaller but just as punchy. Get ready for the ‘Little Twisted’: a modified Suzuki Jimny.

Specific details haven’t been revealed, only the confirmation that the Jimny light commercial vehicle—the only one on sale today—will be the first car to go under Twisted’s knife.

Each car will cost less than £50,000 (about P3.5 million, plus VAT), and benefit from “engaging handling and power delivery” with ‘progressive’ suspension, Twisted’s own wheel and tire package, better soundproofing, upgraded infotainment and “our signature custom interior.”

PHOTO BY Twisted Automotive

“Land Rover runs through my veins,” explains boss Charles Fawcett, “But I’m lucky enough to have fond memories of other simple 4x4s. The Jimny is one of the very few vehicles still in production with the same driving essence as when its predecessors were launched over 40 years ago.

“It still makes every journey fun and induces an immediate smile,” he added.

The development vehicles will apparently be signed off later this year at which point we’ll find out more details. What do you want to see from the car nicknamed ‘Little Twisted?’

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

