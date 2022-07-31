The Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo is a perfect silent parcel carrier

Look! It’s a VW ID. Buzz that costs less than a deposit on a house! Okay, so the only reason the ID. Buzz Cargo can undercut the £62,995 (P4,245,564 at current conversion rates) First Edition model is that it’s a commercial vehicle with less stuff in it and no VAT, but still.

Yep, the workhorse edition of the electric microbus (should that be microvan now?) is priced from £38,125 (P2,569,444 at current conversion costs), and business buyers will note that it can swallow two Euro pallets and 3.9 cubic metres’ worth of stuff, plus tow up to 1,000kg on a trailer via an optional hitch.

The battery is the same 77kWh unit you’ll find in the normal ID. Buzz, and the 412 kilometer range is almost identical too. Expect that to drop when fully loaded with things and people however.

The ID. Buzz Cargo seats three as standard, though you can have two seats up front if you prefer. The entry-level Commerce trim gets LED headlights, a heated driver's seat, front and rear parking sensors, a 10-inch touchscreen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, plus multiple USB-C ports for charging devices.

Meanwhile the top-spec Commerce Plus grade adds adaptive cruise control, VW’s Park Assist Plus tech, a rear-view camera, a multi-function leatherette steering wheel, a heated windshield, an upgraded Discover Pro sat nav and a suite of driver assistance systems. That one costs £42,375 (P2,855,874)

Volkswagen will give buyers the option of a fixed partition between the cabin and the load space (with a window and through-loading if needed), and there are two sliding doors for added practicality.

This article first appeared in TopGear.com. Some edits have been made

