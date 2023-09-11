Official: The Volkswagen Tharu will be launched in PH on September 29

We wrote last month that the Volkswagen Tharu could be headed for our market based on a teaser released by Volkswagen Philippines. Well, we can now confirm that the model will be sold locally: The first batch of Tharu units has arrived ahead of the official launch on September 29, 2023.

The latest images from the carmaker show a ‘300 TSI’ badge on the rear end of the units, indicating that they will be powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine good for 158hp at 5,5oorpm and 250Nm of torque at 1,750-4,000rpm. The engine is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission driving the front wheels.

PHOTO BY Volkswagen Philippines

The press release does confirm that the Philippine-spec Tharu will come in two different trim levels: SE and the higher-spec SEL. The latter appears to have a contrasting black roof and side mirrors, LED-strip DRLs that flick upward on the outside edges, red accents on the alloy wheels, and gloss-black exterior accents instead of chrome. Available colors for the model range include Pure White, Mangan Gray, Petroleum Blue, and Polytech Blue.

No other specs have been released, although zoom in and you’ll see a camera on the windshields of the SEL variant, hinting that it will get advanced driver-assist systems. As for the segment it will compete in, the car is being billed as a compact crossover, but at 4,453mm long, 1,841mm wide, and 1,635mm tall, it’s a touch smaller overall compared with China-made compacts like the Ford Territory and the GAC Emkoo, which starred in our Big Test feature for September 2023. Instead, potential rivals are the Honda HR-V, the Hyundai Creta, and the Toyota Yaris Cross.

That’s all we have so far, but we won’t have to wait long to get the full details on this upcoming Volkswagen Philippines offering. Any guesses as to how much it will cost? Let us know in the comments.

More photos of the Volkswagen Tharu 2024:

PHOTO BY Volkswagen Philippines

PHOTO BY Volkswagen Philippines

PHOTO BY Volkswagen

PHOTO BY Volkswagen

PHOTO BY Volkswagen