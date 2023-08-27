The Volvo EM90 will take aim at the Toyota Alphard, Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Big news! Volvo has announced that its first ever MPV is coming soon, and this is the very first picture of it.

It’ll be called the EM90 and it’s described as a “fully electric premium MPV” that has been designed to feel “like a Scandinavian living room on the move". A bit like IKEA on wheels. Probably.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

YouTuber Niana Guerrero may have seen the Mercedes EVs ahead of public launch

The Volkswagen California concept is, quite literally, a house on wheels

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

It looks like the EM90 will be based on a fellow Geely product – the Zeekr 009 – which claims a range of 822 kilometers from its giant 140kWh battery and a frankly ludicrous 536hp from its twin-motor, all-wheel drive powertrain. Expect the Scandi variation to make do with a little less grille though, and of course you’ll get the classic Thor’s hammer lighting.

That’s about all we know so far, but the full reveal is scheduled for November, and pre-orders will start for Chinese customers on the very same day.

Note: This story first appeared in TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also