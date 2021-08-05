The 2021 New York Auto Show has been called off due to COVID-19

Yet another auto show has fallen victim to COVID-19. As Delta variant cases continue to increase in the US, event organizers have now announced that the 2021 New York International Auto Show has been canceled.

This is the second year in a row that the show has been called off due to the pandemic. It was originally scheduled to run during the last week of August.

“It is with great disappointment that the upcoming 2021 New York International Automobile Show at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center has been canceled due to the growing incidences of the COVID-19 Delta variant and the increased measures announced recently by State and local officials to stop its spread,” said New York Auto Show president Mark Schienberg.

Earlier this year, the Detroit Auto Show—another massive annual happening in the US—was also canceled for the second year in a row due to the ongoing pandemic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged our city, the country, and the entire world, but just like the automobile industry, we know that the New York Auto Show will rebound and be bigger and better than before,” added Schienberg. “We firmly believe that will be the case when the show returns to its regular spring schedule in April 2022.”

Next year it is, then. Here’s hoping that by then, we’ll all finally be able to attend auto shows again—both local and international ones.

