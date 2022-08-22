The 2022 MG 5 subcompact sedan is currently available for less than P600,000

Extra cabin real estate is always a big plus when it comes to subcompact cars. If you’re someone who’s looking to get as much interior space as possible with your next purchase, the MG 5 might be worth checking out.

Now, MG Philippines is sweetening deals for its subcompact sedan even further through its Driven to be Extraordinary promo.

Until September 30, the base MG 5 Core MT sedan is being offered at a very affordable P598,888 to cash buyers. We recently had the opportunity to review the vehicle and deemed it an overall strong value proposition.

MORE STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Gamers can expect an easier time buying a PlayStation 5 toward the end of 2022

PH fuel price update: Diesel up by P2.60/L, gas by P0.70/L effective August 23

If you aren’t too keen on driving around in a manual, the vehicle’s Core CVT Plus is available at P683,888 provided you pay in cash. Besides a continuously variable transmission (CVT), this variant also boasts a relatively large 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Continue reading below ↓

Other MG models included in the Driven to be Extraordinary promo include the HS, ZS, and RX5. You can check out the full list of available deals below:

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MG Driven to be Extraordinary promo

MG ZS MT Style - P90,000 cash discount, P18,000 low downpayment MG ZS AT Style - P50,000 cash discount, P65,000 low downpayment MG ZS AT Style Plus - P50,000 cash discount, P75,000 low downpayment MG ZS AT Alpha - P80,000 cash discount, P48,000 low downpayment MG ZST Trophy - P50,000 cash discount, P75,000 low downpayment MG HS Alpha - P50,000 cash discount, P75,000 low downpayment MG HS Trophy - P50,000 cash discount, P85,000 low downpayment MG RX5 MT Core - P200,000 cash discount MG RX5 AT Style - P160,000 cash discount MG RX5 AT Alpha - P60,000 cash discount, P120,000 low downpayment MG 6 Trophy - P60,000 cash discount, P88,000 low downpayment MG 5 MT Core - P60,000 cash discount, P48,000 low downpayment MG 5 CVT Core - P55,000 cash discount, P58,000 low downpayment MG 5 Core Plus - P55,000 cash discount, P63,000 low downpayment MG 5 CVT Style - P70,000 cash discount, P48,000 low downpayment MG 5 CVT Alpha - P65,000 cash discount, P75,000 low downpayment

Continue reading below ↓

Again, these offers will only be available until September 30. What MG model are you interested in?

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.