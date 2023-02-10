Outdoor Expo North 2023 is happening from February 24 to 26

Overlanding enthusiasts, listen up. The official dates of the 2023 Outdoor Expo North have been revealed.

For this year, the event will be taking place in Alviera Estate in Porac, Pampanga from February 24 to 26. That’s Friday to Sunday in a couple of weeks, so those of you with the time can make an entire weekend out of it.

The three-day expo will feature talks about overlanding and outdoor lifestyles, motorcycle and off-roading clinics, and even a cooking demo with The Baguio Mountain Man Chef Chavi. Also, exhibits by the country’s top adventure and motoring brands will be available to visit.

OTHER STORIES YOU IMGHT HAVE MISSED:

MG ZS T vs. Geely Coolray Sport: Which is the better subcompact crossover?

Will the next-gen Toyota Innova be called ‘Zenix’ in PH?

The main draw for a lot of visitors, though, will be the event’s dedicated campgrounds. Here, around 400 visitors are expected to set up camp to enjoy the great outdoors with their fellow adventurers. The camping area is over two hectares, giving each camper around 30 square meters of space each. Participants will also get a discounted rate to the Sandbox entrance, four raffle entries, and access to on-site portalets.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

To register, head over to the official event website. The regular camping rate is P3,500 and is good for two nights.

By the way, be sure to dress appropriately if you’re dropping by the event. The expected temperatures from 10am to 4pm are 30-34 degrees Celsius and below 20 degrees celsius at night. See you there?

See Also