Moto ACCS Greenhills is now open for business

Fresh off the opening of the new Moto ACCS branch alongside the Triumph Motorcycles BGC inauguration back in December, Autohub Group has now launched a new location for its one-stop motorcycle accessories shop: Greenhills.

Moto ACCS Greenhills is officially just the second of its kind and is situated inside the Vespa and Triumph Greenhills Building at 324 Ortigas Avenue, North Greenhills, San Juan City. The 61.3sqm facility houses motorcycle gear and apparel from various brands.

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

Shark helmets, Segura and Furygan jackets, LABL jerseys, Kriega bags, Cardo intercoms, Marco horn systems, Zard exhaust pipes, Hit-Air wearable airbags, and Falco motorcycle shoes are all available at the new shop.

“We’re all here today to celebrate another major milestone in Autohub Group’s plan to expand Moto ACCS and consolidate its operations so as to provide our two-wheel enthusiasts with premium experience, equipment, value heritage, quality, design, performance, and innovation, to compliment and serve the wide range demand of lifestyle motorcycles, especially with Triumph and Vespa Philippines,” said Autohub Group president Willy Tee Ten.

More photos from the Moto ACCS Greenhills opening:

PHOTO BY Autohub Group

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia