Former MMDA chair, Marikina mayor Bayani Fernando has passed away

Former MMDA chairman and Marikina mayor Bayani Fernando has passed away. This was confirmed by Fernando’s wife, Marides Fernando. He was 77 years old.

Bayani Fernando was born on July 25, 1946. An alumn of Mapúa Institute of Technology with a mechanical engineering degree, Fernando started his political career in the late ‘80s when he ran for Marikina Mayor in 1988. He ran again in 1992, winning the seat and staying in that position until 2001. Fernando was known for tidying up Marikina, transforming it from a fourth-class municipality into a model city.

In 2002, Fernando was appointed by then-President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo as chairman of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA). During his tenure as MMDA chair, the metro saw the widespread implementation of U-turn slots, the construction of additional footbridges, beautification projects, and sidewalk clearing operations. He was MMDA chiarman until 2009.

Fernando ran for Vice President in 2010 and subsequently retired after the loss. However, he would return to politics in 2016, making a successful bid as the Representative for the 1st District of Marikina. He held that title until 2022.

Aside from his political career, Fernando was also a businessman. He established BF Corporation prior to entering politics in 1986 and is involved in general construction and engineering.