BFGoodrich launches g-Force Phenom on-road performance tire

We cannot overstate the difference a good tire makes when you have a performance car. Remember that all the power and handling courses through that tiny contact patch of cured rubber under the wheel wells. For those thinking of upgrading their current set, there's a bit of good news.

BFGoodrich has recently launched the g-Force Phenom T/A—an on-road, high-performance tire that's designed for both wet and dry conditions. The new tire promises exhilarating driving with handling capabilities for launching off the line, tight cornering, and hard braking. With 26 sizes to choose from, majority of the market should be covered.

Daesy Natalya, BFGoodrich Country Lead, had this to say: “The BFGoodrich g-Force Phenom T/A is designed to maximize vehicle potential with confidence and comfort, at a reasonable price. Bringing unparalleled performance at a phenomenal value, this newly launched tire is sure to attract new consumers to the brand, and lure them into performance driving.”

Key advantages of the BFGoodrich g-Force Phenom T/A include: handling performance for off-the-line launches, tight cornering, and hard braking, impressive traction in both wet and dry conditions, exceptional wet performance, and maximum handling and shorter braking distances. Iritated by road sounds? There are Lateral Groove Dampers that help reduce road noise.

Now available at BFGoodrich authorized dealers across the nation, the g-Force Phenom T/A comes in a total of 26 tire sizes in the 16- to 22-inch range.

