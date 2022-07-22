One of PH’s biggest BMW Motorrad showrooms is set to open in San Fernando, Pampanga

BMW Motorrad dealerships aren’t anything like your run-of-the-mill showrooms. Often, they’re places where visitors—BMW owners or otherwise—can have a good time lounging around and checking out the brand’s latest bikes.

There’s another one that’s set to open in the north, and it’s exactly that: Premier Motorrad. This new facility, however, is set to be one of the biggest BMW Motorrad showrooms in the country.

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

Premier Motorrad is located at the LausGroup Complex right beside the Premier Cars dealership. Of course, this is also operated by LausGroup. BMW Motorrad Philippines recently took us out on a quick out-of-town ride to get a glimpse of this upcoming facility.

The massive showroom has enough space to house the entire BMW Motorrad lineup. There will also be a dedicated area in the showroom for BMW’s heritage bikes such as the R18 and the R nineT. There’s also a mezzanine for customers to lounge around with fellow BMW fans and customers when they visit the showroom.

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

The facility also has a dedicated releasing area right near the facade, as well as a fully air-conditioned service area. Said area also houses a separate assembly station where bikes will be prepped prior to release.

There wasn’t much to see yet during our visit, but it surely is shaping up to be quite a pretty showroom. The facility will be opened on August 17, the birthday of LausGroup’s late founder Levy Laus. We’ll definitely pay a visit once this new dealership’s finally up and running.

More photos of LausGroup’s upcoming BMW Motorrad showroom:

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

