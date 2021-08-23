Go Rewards members now earn a point for every five liters of Caltex fuels purchased

Go Rewards—formerly Robinsons Rewards—is now giving its members more ways to earn points, specifically for Caltex customers.

For every five liters of Caltex fuels purchased, Go Rewards members will earn one point. The points can be availed in conjunction with Caltex’s ongoing promo wherein customers have a chance to win cash prizes and fuel vouchers for every P300 fuel purchase. The latter runs only until October 8, 2021.

As for the full list of participating stations, you can click this link.

PHOTO BY Chevron Philippines, Inc.

“We are proud to be a partner of Go Rewards to continue to provide the right rewards for our customers. Since we teamed up with Robinsons in 2014, both brands have continually delighted and rewarded our customers for their loyalty,” said Chevron Philippines country chairman Billy Liu. “Caltex has proven to be the perfect fuel companion for the Gokongwei Group’s loyalty program for eight years and still growing! I am sure that Go Rewards members will also find that Caltex with Techron’s quality value offerings, practicality, and convenience match their lifestyle needs.”

“Go Rewards is committed to this journey with Caltex in providing the best rewards and deals for our customers,” said Data Analytics Ventures CEO Jojo Malolos. “We aim to grow our relationship with all members by providing relevant rewards and deals that will give them more value for their essentials and experiences.”

