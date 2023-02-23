Caltex joins Panagbenga Festival with deals for customers in Baguio City

We’re into the last week of this year’s Panagbenga Festival celebrations, and it looks like Chevron Philippines (CPI) and Caltex are now rolling out deals for its customers in Baguio City.

On February 23 and 24 at the Pines Super Caltex station and February 25 and 26 at the Burham Caltex station, CPI is offering P100 off on oil service plus a free Shaldan car freshener when customers avail of the Synthetic Change Oil package.

During this same period, riders will get free change-oil service when they buy any Caltex Havoline motorcycle oil products and get a free Bosch spark plug for every liter or 800ml purchase of Caltex Havoline Synthetic oils.

“Caltex is happy to join the festivities of Panagbenga Festival,” said CPI country chairman Billy Liu. “Caltex is all about enjoying the journey, we hope that our Caltex promo offerings will make motorists’ celebration in Baguio even more enjoyable.”

