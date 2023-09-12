Mark your calendars: The Cebu Auto Show 2023 is happening from September 14 to 17

The Cebu Auto Show is now in its 13th edition, and from September 14 to 17, 2023, Central Visayas can see and experience firsthand this year’s ‘Shaping Mobility’ theme that was launched at the Manila International Auto Show in April.

There’s a lot in store for visitors, including some of the latest models and automotive technology in the country today. Among the participating car brands are Hyundai, Isuzu, Jetour, and Chery, who have all debuted promising cars since the start of 2023. These brands will showcase some of their offerings—vehicles that are as energy-efficient as they are stylish and feature-packed.

PHOTO BY Worldbex Services International

PHOTO BY Worldbex Services International

Car enthusiasts who are into the aftermarket scene can check out the Car Club Zone, which will feature sports cars and customized rides. Thinking of modifying your car as well? There will also be branded merchandise, accessories, and lifestyle products available. The future of mobility may be headed toward a more eco-friendly and sustainable direction, but it need not be boring.

The Cebu Auto Show will be held at the IEC Convention Center Cebu (IC3), coinciding with the Philippine Building and Construction Exposition (Philbex Cebu) and the Cebu Food and Beverages Exposition (Cefbex). Make sure you don’t miss it—you can pre-register now for free. Make sure you also follow the official Facebook page to stay updated.