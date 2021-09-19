Changan PH is offering the Alsvin for P10,800 per month

Changan Motor Philippines (CMPI) is rolling out flexible payment plans on the Alsvin, the affordable subcompact sedan in its revamped lineup. If you’re in the market for a new starter car, you might want to check this out.

Available only until September 30 through the ‘Kailangan, Changan’ promo, CMPI is offering the all Alsvin variants with low monthly payment plans on 60-month terms and 20% down payment.

The Alsvin 1.4L 5MT can be had at just P361 per day (P10,823 per month) with a P115,800 DP. The Alsvin 1.5L 5DCT, meanwhile, is available for P402 per day (P12,051 per month) with a P127,800 DP. Lastly, the top-spec Alsvin 1.5L 5DCT Platinum can be had at P429 per day (P12,869 per month) with a P135,800 down payment.

Along with the announcement, CMPI also shared stories of a few Alsvin owners who attest to the subcompact sedan’s quality. You can check them out below.

“Marami na akong napuntahan na ibang car brands pero Alsvin lang talaga ang nagustuhan ko,” said owner Gina Balinuyos, who is quite happy with her ‘love at first sight’ purchase.

Another owner, Val Tocalo, said that the Alsvin is a real bang-for-your-buck vehicle. “Unbelievably, the Changan Alsvin is very affordable,” he said. “Compared mo sa mga popular brands ng kotse na nasa market ngayon, hindi mo makikita ’yung mga features ng Alsvin sa kanila.”

“It’s very smooth. ’Yung features, hindi siya nahuhuli, meron siya kung anong hinahanap mo. Kung ano meron ’yung mga bagong lumalabas na sedan type, meron din siya. Pero ang pinakagusto ko talaga ay ’yung price niya,” said Nolasco. “Hindi mo makikita ’yung same features sa other sedan na mura and it’s very comfortable to drive.”

“Sa price range niya, meron na siyang tire-pressure monitoring system na nakikita ko lang sa top-of-the line vehicles or ’yung mga mamahaling sasakyan talaga,” added Neil Hernandez said. “Nagustuhan ko rin na nakikita ’yung average fuel consumption so namo-monitor ko rin ang maganda ’yung fuel consumption.”

“As a first-time car owner, the features of the Changan Alsvin are very easy to understand and easy to navigate. Aside from that, the comfort of driving, nandoon kasi dahil sa leather seats,” said customer Elmer Autriz. “Ang nagustuhan ko really is the price. I did my research before purchasing Alsvin and siya lang ’yung nakita ko na very affordable na sedan na loaded with features like the cruise control, five-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and alloy wheels.”

“The best feature that I love about Changan are its security and safety features, and the sunroof. Wala pa akong masyadong nakikitang sedan na may sunroof,” added Angelica Margate.

