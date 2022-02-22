Car collector and racer Charlie Cojuangco dies at 58

Sad news for the local car community today: Big-time car collector and avid racer Charlie Cojuangco has passed away.

Cojuangco’s wife China Jocson broke the news on Facebook earlier today.

According to a report by Inquirer, Cojuangco figured in a race-track accident back in October 2021 wherein he suffered a brain aneurysm behind the wheel. He reportedly crashed his race car and underwent surgery thereafter.

Charlie Cojuangco was the representative of the 1st District of Tarlac. He was the youngest son of former San Miguel Corporation chairman and business mogul Eduardo ‘Danding’ Cojuangco Jr., who passed away less than two years ago.

