Korea-built Delkor automotive batteries are now in PH

We already have a handful of automotive battery brands to choose from here in the Philippines. Be that as it may, though, we still think we can never have too many options. The more choices customers have, the better.

That’s why the arrival of Delkor Batteries in our market is a welcome sight. AP Blue Whale Corporation has just officially launched the newest brand under its portfolio, marking its entry into the premium battery segment. This new brand is expected to compete against the likes of Amaron, Motolite, Yuasa, and Bosch.

Delkor Batteries is manufactured by the globally-renowned brand Clarios and is built in Korea. The brand’s batteries make use of PowerFrame Grid technology, which put simply, promises a longer lifespan than conventional car batteries. After tens and thousands of kilometers of testing, Delkor batteries showed significantly less wear and tear than its competitors.

Delkor lands in the Philippines with a boatload of new products, with prices ranging from P4,815 for the smallest batteries to P10,200 for the largest ones. You can check out the image below for a better look. You can also see more photos of the brand’s products below.

