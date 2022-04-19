See the Dendo Drive System in action at Mitsubishi Manila Bay

Mitsubishi isn’t just all about cars. The Japanese conglomerate is also in the business of heavy machinery and electronics, to name a few. This time around, the company wants to highlight its automotive and electrical know-how to Filipinos through its Dendo Drive system.

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines (MMPC) opened its first Dendo Drive Station at its Manila Bay flagship showroom to show the public how the technology works. In cooperation with Peak Motors Philippines and Meralco, the vehicle-to-home system demonstrates a different kind of energy ecosystem—one that allows the car to help power homes, reduce energy impact, and lower electric bills. So how does the Dendo Drive System do that?

The Dendo Drive Station comprises an electric vehicle (EV) or a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), a bi-directional charger, solar panels, and a home battery. The solar panels generate power during the day for charging the car and domestic storage batteries. When the sun goes down, it shifts to the bi-directional charger to supply power to the home from their EV/PHEV. That means your EV or PHEV (in Mitsubishi’s case, the Outlander PHEV) remains charged up as it keeps your home lit up. Not only that, the Dendo Drive Station can supply power during blackouts.

Dendo Drive Station at Mitsubishi Manila Bay PHOTO BY Mitsubishi Motors Philippines

“We are very happy to have achieved this milestone with our dealer partner PMPI and energy provider Meralco,” said Takeshi Hara, president and CEO of MMPC. “Mitsubishi Motors has always been dedicated to continuously studying technologies and gaining expertise when it comes to vehicle electrification. The Dendo Drive Station is a manifestation of this, bringing a new kind of value in terms of eco-mobility.

Continue reading below ↓

“Designed to be part of our commitment to help achieve a sustainable society by 2030 while at the same time impact the communities where Mitsubishi Motors dealerships are located. We hope to get more support in helping instill confidence among Filipinos when it comes PHEVs and more importantly shed some light on environmental sustainability.”

So if you want to see the Dendo Drive Station in action, head to Mitsubishi Manila Bay to know more about this system. At the same time, you can check out the Outlander PHEV and see what it offers. While you’re there, why not take it out for a spin? You might just be surprised how it drives.

