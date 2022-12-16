Elon Musk has supposedly ‘abandoned’ Tesla, and a shareholder is demanding a new CEO

Is there trouble brewing over at the Tesla headquarters? It appears so. The EV giant’s CEO, Elon Musk, has been seemingly focusing on, well, other things as of late, and Tesla is starting to feel the brunt of all of it.

The company’s stock price dipped drastically over the past month, one of the reasons behind Musk’s dethroning as the world’s richest man. But that’s probably the least of his concerns, as a major shareholder is now looking to boot him out of the company.

KoGuan Leo, an individual who is supposedly the third largest individual shareholder of Tesla, recently took to Twitter—Musk’s new baby—to voice out his concerns and demand a new CEO.

“Elon abandoned Tesla and Tesla has no working CEO. Tesla needs and deserves to have [a] working full-time CEO,” he tweeted.

He added that Elon is “a mere hired hands” and refers to him as “our employee.” He pointed out that Tesla is now 19 years old, and that “Elon was the proud father, Tesla has grown up.”

It’s been at least two days as of this writing since these tweets came out, but we’ve yet to see a response from Musk. At the moment, the man is busy preventing anyone from tracking his personal jet and sharing it on social media. Perhaps when he’s done cleaning up Twitter, we’ll see a statement come out.

KoGuan Leo on Elon Musk and Tesla:

