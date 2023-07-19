Ford Philippines has sold almost 600 Ranger Raptors since launch

Been seeing a lot of new-generation Ford Rangers and Territory crossovers on the road lately? Yeah we noticed, too. We knew these models were doing well for Ford Philippines, but we didn't realize how well.

Ford Philippines just announced its sales grew 55% year-over-year for the first half of 2023. It sold a total of 13,838 units from January to June 2023. The majority of these sales came from the Ranger, Territory and Everest.

The Ford Ranger led the charge with 5,436 pickups sold, a 25% growth compared to 2022. The all-new Ranger Raptor contributed significantly to this number, with almost 600 units sold since its launch last May. Wow.

For the new Territory and Everest, 4,493 units and 3,786 vehicles respectively were sold. According to Ford the Territory hit 2,500 units sold just three months after its introduction at the Manila International Auto Show.

For peace of mind, the Ranger, Territory and Everest all come with five-year warranties.

“These milestones testify to our commitment to enhance the Ford ownership experience with vehicles and services that our customers need and deserve,” shares Mike Breen, managing director of Ford Philippines. “We celebrate these milestones with our customers who continue to patronize the Ford brand, as well as with our dealers for their partnership and commitment to enhance the customer experience. We are truly energized and excited for what’s to come for the second half of the year.”

It looks like Ford has managed to overcome supply challenges and address market demand. With the holiday season coming, sales should be even better in the latter half of 2023.

