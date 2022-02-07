Industry News

Fuel alert: PH gas prices to go up by P1.05/L, diesel by P1.20/L this week

Will this ever end?
by TopGear.com.ph | 3 hours ago
PHOTO: Shutterstock

Fuel prices keep skyrocketing week in and week out, and tomorrow will be no exception. As of this writing, we’ve yet to see any price cuts this year, significant or otherwise. *sigh*

Effective tomorrow, February 8, 2022, the prices of gasoline products will go up by P1.05 per liter, while the prices of diesel products by P1.20 per liter. Several fuel companies—including Petron, Caltex, Seaoil, Phoenix, Unioil, and Cleanfuel—have made their respective announcements. Scroll on through below for more details.

