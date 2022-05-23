PH fuel-price update: Diesel could go down by as much as 2.2/L, gas to go up by 4/L

We’ve finally gotten word on this week’s fuel-price adjustments. Which do you want us to break first: the good news or the bad news?

Bad news it is. According to Unioil’s latest advisory, gasoline prices could go up by as much as P4 per liter this week. The good news is that diesel products could see a rollback of as much as P2.2 per liter. Look:





Continue reading below ↓

STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

The Toyota Vios is now available for as low as P7,518 per month, Raize for P9,351 per month

How much does it cost to fill up the tanks of these subcompact crossovers?

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

If you own a diesel-powered vehicle, you can probably breathe a sigh of relief, as this marks the second week in a row that diesel prices get a sizeable rollback. If your car’s fueled by gas, then this will be a huge hit for you, seeing as prices only went down by a few centavos the last time around.

Once we get confirmation from fuel companies later today, we’ll update this story, so check back in here again for further updates.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.