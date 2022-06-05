PH fuel-price update: Gas to increase by P2.50/L, diesel by P6.30/L, starting June 7

Heads up, motorists: Another round of fuel-price increases is set to kick in this coming Wednesday, June 7.

Forecasts see gasoline prices going up by P2.50/L and up to P2.70/L, while diesel costs will increase by P6.30/L and as much as P6.50/L. These increases are forecasted to last until Monday, June 13. You can check out Unoil’s official announcement below for more information.

This news follows a slight rollback for gasoline, which went down by P1.70/L last week. Diesel, meanwhile, went up by P1.20/L last week, so this coming increase will see prices soar further.

As always, we advise you guys to gas up now before the price hikes kick in. For more tips on how to make the most of your car’s fuel, you can click these blue words.

