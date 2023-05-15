PH fuel price update: Diesel, gasoline prices to go up this week

Brace yourselves for some marginal price increases this week, after several weeks of price rollbacks.

According to the latest advisory from various fuel companies, gasoline prices will see a slight uptick of P0.35 per liter for the week of May 16 to 22, 2023. Diesel prices, on the other hand, will experience a moderate increase of P1.40 per liter, and kerosene prices are set to go up by P1.20 per liter. These changes partially negate last week’s price decrease of P2.20/L for gasoline, P2.70/L for diesel, and P2.55/L for kerosene.

After these changes take effect, diesel prices will have gone down by a net P5.65/L since the beginning of 2023, while gasoline prices will have seen a net increase of P4.20/L.

As always, it’s essential to note that fuel prices may vary depending on location and the brand of the fuel station, so check the prices in your vicinity before filling up. You can also stretch the range you get out of your tank of fuel with these fuel-saving tips.

We’re compiling the official advisories from various fuel companies below. Check back here for updates throughout the week.

Philippine fuel prices: May 6 to 22, 2023

