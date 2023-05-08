PH fuel price update: Significant price rollbacks for gas, diesel effective May 9

It’s a good week for motorists as fuel prices in the Philippines are going down again for the third straight week. For the period of May 9 to May 15, 2023, gasoline and diesel products will see a bigger decrease in prices than in previous weeks.

According to the latest advisory from various fuel companies, gasoline prices will go down by P2.20 per liter, while diesel prices will decrease by P2.70 per liter. Last week, the rollbacks for gasoline and diesel were P1.50/L and P1.30/L, respectively. This is a welcome relief for car and motorcycle owners who had to pay high prices at the pump in April.

Kerosene prices also have a rollback of P2.55 per liter, which is again bigger than last week’s P1.40/L decrease.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Riders, here’s a full guide on the motorcycle dress code in PH

Here’s everything that’s new in the 2023 Honda Brio

After these changes take effect, gasoline prices will have gone up by a net P3.85/L since the beginning of 2023, diesel will have had a net price decrease of P7.05/L, and kerosene will have gone down by a total of P7.50/L.

It’s important to note that prices may vary depending on the location and the brand of the fuel station. We have a story on why fuel is cheaper in some areas compared to others. As always, motorists are advised to check the prices at their nearest fuel station before topping up.

We’re compiling the official advisories from various fuel companies below. Check back here for updates throughout the week.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Philippine fuel prices: May 9 to 15, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos