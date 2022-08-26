PH fuel price update: Diesel could go up by P5.70/L, gas by P1.60/L on August 30

It looks like it’s going to be another tough week ahead, motorists. According to a fuel-price forecast by GMA News, fuel prices could see a major increase next week.

Diesel prices are expected to go up by P5.40 to P5.70 per liter, while gasoline prices could increase by P1.30 by P1.60 per liter. This marks the second week in a row that we’ll be seeing a major price hike for diesel products. Expect the next changes to take effect on Tuesday, August 30.

As of August 23, gasoline prices have gone up by a net P18.15/L since the start of the year, with prevailing retail pump prices ranging from P64.34 to P75.34 for 91-octane gasoline. Diesel, meanwhile, has had a net price increase of P31.70/L, with current pump prices ranging from P70.54 to P80.20. Finally, kerosene has seen a P27.10/L net increase since the beginning of 2022.

Philippine fuel prices, August 30 to September 2, 2022:

