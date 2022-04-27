Geely PH ready to serve Bicolanos with new Naga City dealership

How many dealerships a car manufacturer has in a country isn’t the only barometer for its

brand’s reach. You need to take into account where these facilities are located, too.

Geely Philippines is now ready to cater to car buyers and owners further down south with the opening of its newest dealership in Naga City. The 1,200-square meter facility is the Chinese car company’s 28th dealership in the country, and features a six-car showroom and six-car service area.

The opening extends the brand’s reach well into the Bicol region. This is the first Geely Philippines dealership to open under the management of the company’s newly introduced president Yugo Kiyofuji.

“As what I’ve mentioned during the turnover ceremony, Geely Philippines has been expanding its sales exponentially. This is also the reason why we are now exerting most of our efforts in further strengthening our dealer network and providing the best experience and value-added service for our customers,” Kiyofuji said in a statement.

“These efforts on our products, dealer network, aftersales will drive customer satisfaction which I believe plays an integral role in achieving our midterm plan,” he added.

Geely Naga is situated at 26B Concepcion Grande, Naga City, Camarines Sur. Its doors are open to customers from 8am to 5pm, Monday to Saturday. Any plans to drop by?

