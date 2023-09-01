Geely PH releases statement regarding recent ‘service lapses’

Geely Philippines and distributor Sojitz G Auto Philippines (SGAP) have been under the microscope on social media these past few weeks. In case you missed it, that's because of recent events involving a supposed faulty unit and an unhappy customer.

SGAP has now finally released an official statement regarding all this.

“We would like to address the recent concerns raised on social media by some of our valued customers. We humbly acknowledge that there were lapses in addressing the concerns regarding the handling of the vehicles, and we sincerely apologize fo any convenience that this may have caused.”

“We dedicate ourselves to ensuring that every customer receives exceptional products and services. With transparency being paramount to us, we connected very closely with the customers involved, expressed our sincerest apologies, and through open communication and understanding while respecting their privacy, we were able to come to an amicable solution.”

This means that the said unhappy customer along with other concerned individuals who expressed their dismay on social media have since sat down with SGAP and Geely Philippines to discuss their issues. While we have no details on the specifics, we can probably assume that the matters at hand have been resolved.

“Our dedication to our customers’ satisfaction is unwavering and steadfast. This episode has underscored our drive to elevate our services even further and to deliver the best experience possible for all our customers,” the statement further read.

The company is now calling on all customers to reach out via customer.care@geelyph.com for any concerns, and it has promised to respond to all inquiries within two days, tops. If you’re a Geely customer and also wish to contact the carmaker, these are the following details you need to provide. You can also view the official statement below.

Geely PH official statement on recent events

Required details for Geely PH email inquiries

Name

Contact number

Model and variant owned

CS or plate number

Selling dealer

Servicing dealer

A brief summary of concerns