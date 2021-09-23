Industry News

GrabFood will be available in more areas in Bulacan, Cavite, and Laguna

The company is expanding its coverage to more cities and municipalities
by Arianne Merez for Reportr.World | 2 hours ago
Here’s some good news to those living outside Metro Manila: GrabFood is expanding its food delivery services.

The expansion was meant to accommodate requests from residents in Bulacan, Cavite, and Laguna of food deliveries, Grab Philippines said. The company’s services will now be available in more cities and municipalities in these provinces.

“We want to serve and empower even more of our fellow Filipinos with this expansion,” said Grab Philippines head of deliveries Anton Bautista.

You can check out the new areas covered by GrabFood below:

Bulacan 

  • Meycauayan
  • Marilao
  • Bocaue
  • Malolos
  • Baliuag
  • San Ildefonso
  • San Miguel
  • Pulilan

Cavite 

  • Tagaytay
  • Maragondon
  • Amadeo
  • Gen Emilio Aguinaldo

Laguna 

  • San Pablo
  • Santa Cruz
  • Santa Maria
  • Siniloan
  • Mabitac
  • Famy
  • Pakil
  • Pangil
  • Paete
  • Magdalena

