GrabFood will be available in more areas in Bulacan, Cavite, and Laguna

Here’s some good news to those living outside Metro Manila: GrabFood is expanding its food delivery services.

The expansion was meant to accommodate requests from residents in Bulacan, Cavite, and Laguna of food deliveries, Grab Philippines said. The company’s services will now be available in more cities and municipalities in these provinces.

“We want to serve and empower even more of our fellow Filipinos with this expansion,” said Grab Philippines head of deliveries Anton Bautista.

You can check out the new areas covered by GrabFood below:

Bulacan

Meycauayan

Marilao

Bocaue

Malolos

Baliuag

San Ildefonso

San Miguel

Pulilan

Cavite

Tagaytay

Maragondon

Amadeo

Gen Emilio Aguinaldo

Laguna

San Pablo

Santa Cruz

Santa Maria

Siniloan

Mabitac

Famy

Pakil

Pangil

Paete

Magdalena

