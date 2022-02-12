Rockstar Games just confirmed that the next ‘Grand Theft Auto’ is in the works

Rockstar Games has confirmed that development of a new entry in the groundbreaking Grand Theft Auto series is in progress. GTA6 is coming, to both enrich your life and potentially ruin close, treasured personal relationships.

In a brief statement posted onto the company’s Twitter page, Rockstar said: “Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we’ve previously delivered.

“We’re pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway. We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details,” Rockstar added.

They’ll be doing it without Dan Houser this time, who left Rockstar back in 2020. Houser, of course, wrote/co-wrote every GTA game since 1999, and was one of Rockstar’s key architects in building the series into this extraordinarily successful and award-winning behemoth.

Key to it will be the writing and characters of course, but also the cars. Any self-respecting GTA fan will be able to reel off a list of their favorite rides—Banshee, Mafia Sentinel, the Infernus, etc—so our question is simple: what do you want to see from GTA6?

Because if Rockstar is looking to top GTAV—one of the most successful entertainment products in history—it’ll have to be a biggie. A no-doubt glorious, time-consuming biggie set to threaten close, treasured personal relationships. Can't wait.

