Honda PH customers can now avail of upgraded PM2.5+ cabin air filters

We’ve all been spending a lot of time inside our cars throughout this pandemic, as our vehicles have served as ideal spots where we can eat, work, or rest safely whenever we’re out and about. This is one of the biggest reasons why keeping our cars’ cabins clean and sanitized has become of utmost importance these days.

With this in mind, Honda Cars Philippines (HCPI) has now released a new PM2.5+ cabin air filter in our market. Honda claims the new filter provides 90-99% protection from dreadful viruses and bacteria—an arguably necessary upgrade given our current situation.

PHOTO BY Honda Cars Philippines

The filter collects various particles such as dust, molds, volcanic ash, and cigarette smoke. It also features an anti-microbial coating that enables quick elimination of viruses and bacteria by releasing reactive oxygen species (ROS) that have a germicidal effect.

The ROS also prevents microbial adhesion on the filter’s surface and keeps it clean from other contaminants. Ultimately, the filter helps not only to prevent the spread of COVID-19 but also to protect passengers with respiratory diseases like asthma from possibly harmful pollutants.

These filters cost P950 (plus VAT) each, and are available with a 19% discount until October 20. Will you be considering this minor but helpful accessory?

