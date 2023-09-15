Hongqi launches in PH with flagship BGC dealership, four new models

Yet another Chinese automotive manufacturer has entered the market, folks. The latest arrival is Hongqi, a luxury brand from the FAW Group. Hongqi just launched its first showroom in the Philippines alongside four new models.

Hongqi E-HS9 specs and features

Two of the new models are electric vehicles. There’s the E-HS9 (pictured above), the largest and arguably most luxurious model in the lineup. The SUV boasts a very classy-looking design on the outside with a very premium interior on the inside. It’s powered by two electric motors that each produce 215hp and 300Nm of torque.

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

Maximum range for this EV is at around 400km for the base Executive variant and more than 500km for the higher Deluxe and Flagship trims. The base E-HS9 Executive stickers for P4.78 million, followed by the Deluxe at P5.38 million, and the Flagship at P5.98 million.

Hongqi E-QM5 specs and features

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

The E-QM5 is the second electric vehicle in the lineup. It’s powered by a permanent magnet synchronous motor that promises 188hp. The five-seater sedan boasts a maximum range of about 431km on one full charge.

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

Hongqi’s electric sedan features a similar design as the E-HS9, albeit of course, this one has a much more toned-down interior. Its price point is far lower, after all, as the lone E-QM5 variant stickers for P1.78 million.

Hongqi H5 specs and features

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

The third model in the Hongqi lineup is the H5, a simple yet stylish-looking sedan that comes with a choice of a 156hp 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine or a punchier 224hp 2.0-liter turbopetrol.

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

The base Hongqi H5 variant starts at P1.65 million, while the higher trim with the bigger engine goes for P2.68 million.

Hongqi H9 specs and features

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

Last of the four is the luxurious H9, a sedan that exudes a very premium vibe. It’s got a nice, large Hongqi-like grille up front with a two-tone exterior finish and hints of chrome trim all around. It has a spacious cabin with a plethora of premium soft-touch materials.

The H9 can be spec’d with a 2.0-liter gasoline engine paired with a 48V permanent magnet synchronous motor that together generate 245hp and 380Nm of torque. This one is priced at P5.15 million.

The higher trim is available with a 3.0-liter supercharged V6 that generates 272hp and 400Nm. Price tag for this one balloons to P8.08 million.

Hongqi will be distributed in the Philippines by EVOxTerra, a member of the Transnational Diversified Group. If you want to check out any of these cars, you’ll find them on display at the Hongqi flagship dealership in Bonifacio Global City. You can also recap the full lineup and prices below.

2024 Hongqi E-HS9 prices

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

Hongqi E-HS9 Executive – P4,780,000

Hongqi E-HS9 Deluxe – P5,380,000

Hongqi E-HS9 Flagship – P5,980,000

2024 Hongqi E-QM5 prices

Hongqi E-QM5 Executive – P1,780,000

2024 Hongqi H5 prices

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

Hongqi H5 Executive 35TD – P1,650,000

Hongqi H5 Deluxe 40TD – P2,680,000

2024 Hongqi H9 prices

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

Hongqi H9 Deluxe 45TD – P5,150,000

Hongqi H9 Flagship 50TD – P8,080,000