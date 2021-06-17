Loki, Wanda Maximoff, and Captain America star in Hyundai’s new Tucson campaign

Hyundai has made quite the looker with the all-new Tucson, and it’s no surprise that it’s made a splash in its segment. But now, the new SUV is making an even bigger buzz, as Hyundai has just launched some new commercials for the Tucson under the brand’s “Question Everything” marketing campaign.

The Korean carmaker has partnered with Marvel Studios to launch the next big phase of its campaign, and it has produced several witty clips starring none other than Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Anthony Mackie as Falcon Captain America, and Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff. In their respective video clips, these Marvel characters ask thought-provoking questions within the worlds of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, WandaVision and What If…?.

“The Marvel Cinematic Universe has captivated audiences and it’s an incredible opportunity to utilize their characters and storylines with custom creative for the all-new Tucson,” said Hyundai Motor America CMO Angela Zepeda. “This promotional partnership elevates our biggest launch campaign ever which showcases how we questioned every detail and assumption when developing the 2022 Tucson—resulting in our most innovative and technologically advanced vehicle to date.”

You can watch the entire thing below:

“We were dedicated to creating custom content calibrated to the precise needs of Hyundai,” said The Walt Disney Company senior vice president of partnership marketing Mindy Hamilton. “We scripted, produced and managed creative for all three spots—a point of differentiation in the marketplace. The result is a sophisticated, compelling creative campaign that we’re incredibly proud of and believe will resonate with Marvel fans.”

Like the new campaign, folks? If you ask us, we’re just hoping we’ll get to see more of these in the future. Now, for good measure, we also embedded the three videos separately below, in case you want to watch them again. Enjoy.

