Roblox users can catch Hyundai PH in the metaverse until March 1

Virtual showrooms? It’s a neat way to go about making the auto market more convenient for potential buyers. Hyundai Motor Philippines (HMPH), though, believes it can take this idea a step further by bringing its presence to the metaverse.

The South Korean car brand is inviting Roblox users to check out some of the company’s Philippine-themed content at its Hyundai Mobility Adventure (HMA) metaverse space. Hyundai describes this as a “new-age online customer experience” to make the brand more accessible to younger generations.

Three unique events will be taking place at the metaverse space’s Festival Square until March 1. The first is a Global Driving Center where visitors can take the Sante Fe, Tucson, or Staria out for a spin. Users will also be presented with trivia questions about these vehicles to make the experience even more engaging.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Report: The traditional jeepney will hang around a little longer

The name ‘Pobla’ is totally not cool, according to the barangay’s captain

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The second event is the Philippine Driving Studio. Here, visitors can learn about the Creta and Stargazer via fun mini-games that showcase some of the models’ best features.

And finally, the last event is the Philippine Local Culture Zone. Through this, visitors can nab unique event items like the Barong Tagalog, halo-halo, and other Philippine treats. Users can also visit a digital version of Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 cafe.

“As a mobility service provider, we challenge ourselves to go beyond traditional transportation methods so Metamobility is a concept that Hyundai Motor has delved into heavily in recent years,” HMPH president Dongwook Lee said in a statement.

“We are excited for Filipinos to see for themselves the HMA world and enjoy the local elements that have been incorporated it,” he added.

So, do you think cars will ever be sold in this virtual space in the future? Chime in.

See Also