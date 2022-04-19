Hyundai is the latest carmaker to enter the NFT market

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are all the rage these days. Big companies from all industries are starting to venture into NFTs, and carmakers are no exception.

The latest automotive manufacturer to join the NFT market is Hyundai. The Korean marque, however, is not just rolling out a new artwork of sorts—it’s introducing its own NFT community.

Hyundai has announced its new NFT universe concept called the ‘Metamobility universe’ through a funky and borderline trippy short film. It featured the ‘Meta Kongz’ gorilla character driving across space in both a classic Pony and its modern version. The video ends with a star-shaped NFT that Hyundai says will be released in May.

You can check out the full clip below:

Hyundai has also launched online channels on Discord and Twitter, and an official Hyundai NFT website is on its way. This allows Hyundai to continuously manage the asset value of its NFTs, providing a 24/7 communications channel between the company and its community members.

PHOTO BY Hyundai

“The Hyundai NFT universe will extend the Hyundai brand experience, especially with MZ generation, in a completely new way, further reinforcing our commitment to innovation in both the real world and in the metaverse,” said Hyundai Motor Global chief marketing officer and Customer Experience Division head Thomas Schemera. “We are extremely excited to introduce ‘Metamobility’ through our own NFTs and start this journey with Meta Kongz.”

Thoughts, readers?

