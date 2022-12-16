Hyundai’s Night of Lights at SM Mall of Asia is the perfect way to cap off 2022

Looking for a unique way to send off 2022? One safe and convenient way to do so is by dropping by Hyundai Motor Philippines’ Night of Lights at SM Mall of Asia (MOA).

Until January 8 next year, the South Korean car brand and SM Malls are holding a Disney-themed light show featuring seven different zones. All you need to book a vehicle pass are two things: 1) a P1,500 single receipt from any establishment at SM Mall of Asia, SM by the Bay, S Maison, MOA Square, or Ikea. And 2) P500 worth of Disney merchandise from the SM Store, Toy Kingdom, SM Hypermarket, Watsons, Uniqlo, Miniso, Pandora, H&M, Havaianas, Crocs, or Nike MOA or S Maison branch.

Once you have your receipts, simply drop by any of the event’s registration booths. You can find them at Level 1 South Main Mall near Panda Express, Level 2 South Main Mall near Zara, Level 2 MOA Square near Koomi, Level 1 S Maison Concierge, and at the Concert Grounds itself by Bay Shore Avenue. Here, visitors can select their preferred date and time. A confirmation message will then be sent via email.

“This is our first Christmas as Hyundai Motor Philippines and we want to celebrate it with our Filipino customers by putting smiles on their faces and bringing them quality time, which is to us the most precious commodity,” HMPH president Dongwook Lee said in a statement.

“We are excited to join this initiative of SM. The MOA Concert Grounds has been turned into the happiest place in the Philippines and we can’t wait for everyone to come by there and have a magical evening with us and our cars,” he added.

This should be a neat, family-friendly opportunity to make the most of what’s left of 2022. Will you be dropping by?

